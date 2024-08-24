Man kills niece he allegedly had affair with in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi as she wanted to marry someone else: Report

During questioning the accused claimed that he had an affair with Mansi for two years. "Recently, Mansi told him that she wants to marry someone else. This infuriated Manikant and he choked her to death," District Police Chief Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Dwivedi, also confessed that he had disposed off the body in an under-construction building and thrown her cellphone in a bus to mislead the cops.

Police said the body has been recovered from the under-construction building and sent for post-mortem, the report adds.

Ramsagar Pandey, Mansi's father said that he dropped her off at Manikant's home around 3 pm on Monday.

"We went to our native village, then I went on Lucknow. On Wednesday, he (Manikant) called me and said Mansi is missing and her phone is switched off. He told me that Mansi has eloped, but I suspected him and filed a complaint," NDTV quoted Pandey as saying.

"Mansi's wedding had been fixed for November 27. He did not want that to happen and had been asking her not to get married," he added.