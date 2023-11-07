JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man sets wife on fire in In UP's Bijnor

The incident took place on Monday in Pallawala village in Dhamur area when one Khushnuddin set his wife Samroja (35) on fire using petrol, police said.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her husband over a dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman received serious injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised, while police has arrested the accused.

The incident took place on Monday in Pallawala village in Dhamur area when one Khushnuddin set his wife Samroja (35) on fire using petrol, they said.

Samroja received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Dhampur police station in-charge Kirnapal Singh said that the accused has been arrested and a probe in the matter is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 November 2023, 05:51 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT