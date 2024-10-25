Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

<p>Gonda: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said information was received about a body being found behind the medical college in the Kotwali Nagar police station area early on Friday.</p>.<p>Senior officers reached the spot with a field unit of forensic experts and collected evidence before sending the body for post-mortem.</p>.<p>The man was identified as Vijay Pandey, a local.</p>.Two boys buried alive under mound of mud in Uttar Pradesh forest.<p>Jaiswal said knife marks were found on the body.</p>.<p>According to his family members, Pandey left home after receiving a call around 3 am, the officer said.</p>.<p>Five teams have been formed to investigate the matter, he added.</p>