Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said information was received about a body being found behind the medical college in the Kotwali Nagar police station area early on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:30 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:30 IST
