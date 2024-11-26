Meerut man who was beaten, urinated upon on camera last year dies; cops say no link to past assault

<p>Meerut (UP): A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly thrashed and urinated on by some people in Meerut last year, died on Tuesday after having a drinking session with his friends at a hotel, police said.</p><p>A video surfaced on social media last year where Ritik was seen being thrashed and urinated on by some people.</p><p>Circle Officer Navina Shukla said that there is no connection between Ritik's death and the incident that happened a year ago.</p>.Robots to boost fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Ritik, a resident of Ganganagar, had visited a hotel on Garh road with his fried Yuvraj, Shukla said.</p><p>Two more of their friends joined them, and they reportedly consumed alcohol in the hotel room, she said.</p><p>Around 1.30 am, Ritik began feeling uneasy and his friends took him to Ajay Hospital, from where he was referred to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said. </p><p>The hotel's CCTV footage is being examined and the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death, she added.</p>.<p>Bhavnapur Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar told PTI that Ritik's family has not lodged any written complaint regarding the incident yet.</p><p>His father has also denied that the incident that happened with his son a year ago has any link with his death, Kumar said.</p><p>CCTV footage shows that Ritik was in an inebriated state and his friends were taking him to the hospital, the SHO said.</p><p>On November 13 last year, in the Jagriti Vihar area under Medical police station area some people allegedly beat Ritik, urinated on him and filmed the incident.</p><p>The purported video of the incident went viral on social media.</p><p>The victim's father had lodged an FIR in the Medical police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.</p><p>Following the complaint, four people, including the main accused was arrested in the matter and they were sent to jail. </p>