Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Member of gang securing MBBS admissions with forged freedom fighter certificates held in Uttar Pradesh

The arrested accused, Shubham Singh (27) of Jigna in the Mirzapur district, was a lab technician at a government health centre in Zamania, Ghazipur.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 06:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPoliceUP

Follow us on :

Follow Us