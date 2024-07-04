Missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Ballia: The body of a missing woman was found hanging from a tree in a village area here on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sapna Chauhan (20), they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Prabhat Kumar said, "The body of Sapna was found hanging from a tree in Atrdaria village. The woman was missing from her in-laws place since June 30, 2024."

According to police, the woman married on June 18 this year. Her in-laws informed her parents and the police on June 30 that she had gone missing.