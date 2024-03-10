Modi on inauguration spree, says new project launches have nothing to do with Lok Sabha polls

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who had launched several developmental projects in different parts of the country in the past few days, on Sunday said that these launches and inaugurations were part of his government's continuing efforts to develop the country and that they should not be seen through ''electoral prism''.

Addressing a public meeting at Azamgarh after inaugurating the new airport and a university as well as virtually launching developmental projects worth thousands of crores across the country, Modi rejected assertions by his rivals that these projects were aimed at gaining mileage ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which were barely a month away.

''These projects should be seen through an electoral prism...these are part of the efforts to develop the country...I am running myself to make the country a developed nation by 2047 and making the country run also along with me,'' he said.

''What used to happen in the past....the leaders used to announce schemes and projects before the polls and forgot about them afterwards...today the country can see that Modi is made of a different soil,'' the prime minister added.

Modi said that while his government was taking steps to develop the country the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance was busy weaving caste equations, vote bank politics and developing their families.