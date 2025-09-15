<p>Lucknow: Prominent Muslim clerics hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 by which it stayed certain key provisions of the Act, though it refused to stay the entire law.</p><p>Senior Muslim cleric and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangimahali here said on Monday that the Muslims had sought stay on the entire law but the apex court had stayed some provisions of the Act.</p>.Key highlights of Supreme Court order on pleas challenging validity of 2025 Waqf law.<p>‘’We welcome the stay on some key provisions of the Act and hope that the final decision will provide us more relief,’’ he said.</p><p>‘’Staying sections 3 and 4 of the Act is a welcome step,’’ he added.</p><p>All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas also hailed the ruling and said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was brought in "haste" by the government which gave rise to apprehensions in the minds of the Muslim community.</p><p>A division bench of the SC comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George on Monday stayed certain key provisions of the Act, including the one which had made it mandatory for someone wanting to form Waqf to be practicing Islam for five years.</p><p>The apex court also ruled on the powers of the Collectors with regard to the Waqf properties and ruled that his/her decision in this regard would not be final.</p><p>The court, however, said that there was no ground to stay the entire law. The court had earlier reserved its ruling after hearing the rival parties.</p><p>The Muslim petitioners had contended that the law was violative of the Constitution.</p><p>Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also welcomed the ruling and said that his party was of the view that there should be no intervention in the Waqf law by the government.</p>