Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Muslim clerics hail SC ruling on Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

A division bench of the SC comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George on Monday stayed certain key provisions of the Act.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 15:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtMuslimWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us