Homeindiauttar pradesh

National flag dishonoured during procession in UP's Sultanpur, FIR lodged

'We have lodged an FIR in the matter against unknown persons. Investigation is underway,' the SHO said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 17:19 IST

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons for allegedly dishonouring the national flag during the Barawafat procession in Baldirai market here on Thursday, police said.

Baldirai Police Station SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said the incident was recorded in a video.

"A video has come to notice in which a flag similar to the tricolour is seen being waved during the Barawafat procession. The said flag has something written over it," Singh said.

Local right wing groups said the video is from Baldirai market.

"We have lodged an FIR in the matter against unknown persons. Investigation is underway," the SHO said.

(Published 28 September 2023, 17:19 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

