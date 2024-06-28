From railway employee to MLA, paper-leak cases have haunted UP's Bedi Ram for long

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Bedi Ram, whose name has cropped up in connection with the NEET paper-leak case, had been a railway employee and was dismissed from service after being arrested in a paper leak case in 2006.

Ram has a long history of involvement in several alleged instances of paper leak over the years. He had been arrested in 2008 along with his associates for his alleged role in leaking the question paper of the Loco Pilot exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Ram was arrested again a year later in connection with the Assistant Station Master examination paper leak case. He was again arrested in 2014 by the UP STF in connection with his alleged involvement in the Loco Pilot examination conducted by the RRB.