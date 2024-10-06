No meat, no liquor: Adityanath draws 'Lakshman Rekha' on periphery of Maha Kumbh Mela

<p>Prayagraj: Sale and consumption of meat and liquor will be strictly prohibited within the periphery of Maha Kumbh Mela area, Uttar Pradesh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> said on Sunday.</p><p>Adityanath made the announcement in a meeting he held with representatives of 13 Akharas, Khak Chowk, Dandi Bara, and Acharya Bara.</p><p>According to a press release, the CM said it is necessary to impose the ban in view of the sentiments of the Sanatan society.</p>.Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath unveils Mahakumbh logo in Prayagraj.<p>He said the government is making efforts to clean the rivers, but the cooperation of the sadhu community is also expected.</p>.<p>Adityanath said land will soon be reserved in Prayagraj for the "samadhi" of the sadhus who will attain "salvation" during the Maha Kumbh.</p>.<p>He requested the sadhus to not allow anyone to stay in their ashrams until they are duly verified.</p>.<p>After landing at the helipad at Parade, the CM reached Sangam by motor boat, where he worshipped the Ganga-Yamuna. </p>