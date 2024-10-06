Home
No meat, no liquor: Adityanath draws 'Lakshman Rekha' on periphery of Maha Kumbh Mela

Adityanath made the announcement in a meeting he held with representatives of 13 Akharas, Khak Chowk, Dandi Bara, and Acharya Bara.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 15:23 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 15:23 IST
Yogi Adityanath

