<p>Noida: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his father with a brick following a property dispute and slept next to the body throughout the night, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place in Sarfabad village on Saturday night when the victim, identified as Gautam (43), was sleeping on a cot in his room. His son, Uday, allegedly smashed his head repeatedly with a brick, leading to his death.</p>.<p>"The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father's body through the night," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Police said that, besides the property dispute, Uday has confessed that his father's refusal to give him money for liquor and daily expenses also drove him to murder his father.</p>.<p>The matter came to light after the victim's brother filed a complaint on Sunday, alleging that Gautam had been murdered by his son. Uday was subsequently arrested, and a case has been lodged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 113 Police Station, officials said.</p>.<p>Police said they have recovered the brick used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. </p>