<p>Varanasi (UP): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in connection with a case registered in 2025 over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Lanka police station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said a case was registered against Rathore in 2025 on charges of making derogatory comments about the prime minister.</p>.<p>"A notice has been issued to her on Wednesday as part of the process of filing the chargesheet in the case," he said.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, Rathore posted on the social media platform X that after being summoned by the Hazratganj police station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a>, personnel from the Lanka police station in Varanasi had also reached her residence.</p>.Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore booked for sedition over remarks on Pahalgam attack in UP.<p>"The amount of effort and speed being used to harass me, I wish the same effort and speed had been shown in delivering justice to the daughter from Patna," she wrote, adding, "This is how daughters are being 'saved'-shame." </p><p>Police maintained that the notice was issued strictly in accordance with legal procedure related to the case registered in 2025.</p>.<p>Additionally, Rathore is separately being investigated by the Lucknow police following a complaint filed against her over a social media post on the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>The FIR in the case was lodged on April 27, after which Rathore challenged it in court, getting an interim protection against arrest from the Supreme Court on January 7. </p>