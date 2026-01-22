Menu
Notice issued to singer Neha Singh Rathore in Varanasi case over remarks on PM Modi

Lanka police station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said a case was registered against Rathore in 2025 on charges of making derogatory comments about the prime minister.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:13 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 08:13 IST
