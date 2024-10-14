Home
uttar pradesh

One killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP, Internet suspended after mob torches shops and houses

District authorities have ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions in Bahraich district.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:24 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraich

