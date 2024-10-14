One killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP, Internet suspended after mob torches shops and houses

<p>Lucknow: Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh’s communally sensitive Bahraich district after a youth was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-man-shot-dead-in-fight-over-music-during-religious-procession-3230760">shot dead </a>allegedly by members of a particular community, when clashes broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday night.</p><p>According to the police sources here, around a dozen people suffered injuries in the violence and were admitted to the hospital.</p><p>Hundreds of people, protesting against the killing, took to the streets in Bahraich town on Monday and torched shops besides damaging vehicles and other properties. District authorities have ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions. Reports said that the Internet was suspended in the troubled areas .</p>.Bahraich violence: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action.<p>Sources said that the violence broke out when a Durga idol immersion procession was passing through Muslim dominated Maharajganj town in the district. Members of the Muslim community objected to the DJ playing at the procession, which led to an altercation between the two communities.</p><p>Sources said that the altercation soon turned violent and stones were pelted on the procession from the roofs of the nearby houses which damaged the Durga idol. Shots were also fired during the violence.</p><p>It was alleged that one Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehuan Mansoor, was hit by a bullet and died on the spot. A dozen others also sustained injuries.</p><p>As the news of the violence spread, many Puja Committees stopped the Durga immersion processions and blocked roads at various places in Bahraich and nearby districts.</p><p>Police said that 25 people, including the main accused, identified as Salman, were arrested in connection with the violence. Two police personnel, including the station in-charge of Hardi police station, were suspended on charges of laxity.</p>.Man booked, around 30 detained over Bahraich violence in UP.<p>Security personnel in strength have been deployed in the troubled areas and PAC was also deployed to maintain law and order. Senior civil and police officials have rushed to Bahraich to monitor the situation.</p><p>‘’We are trying to identify the trouble mongers...raids are being conducted at different places to nab them....the situation is under control,’’ said a senior police official in Bahraich on Monday.</p><p>Bahraich superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla said that the police were investigating the incident and added that stern action would be taken against the trouble mongers.</p>