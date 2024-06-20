Over 1,200 illegal structures razed on Lucknow's Kukrail riverbank

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in the Akbar Nagar to undertake the Kukrail river beautification and rejuvenation project.
According to a report in India Today, more than 1,200 illegal structures were razed to the ground in the demolition drive.
Last year LDA told the Allahabad High Court that illegal encroachments had cropped up on the banks of river Kukrail.
It said all the sewage lines of the slum drained into the Kukrail water channel, which flows into the river Gomti and cited the need to keep the channel clean.
The Indian Express reported that the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government faced hurdles in the form of litigations by the residents in the Allahabad High Court as well as in the Supreme Court.
The High court initially provided a relief to the residents of Akbar Nagar 1 and 2 areas in Lucknow and allowed them time till March 31 to vacate the disputed premises.
The Supreme Court in a hearing on May 10 upheld the High Court's order but said no resident should be evicted without being given proper accommodation.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh gave the go ahead to begin the drive on June 14 and directed officials to remove encroachments on the banks of rivers and ponds immediately.
According to the India Today report cited earlier the LDA has a policy in place for the rehabilitation of the slum dwellers who fall under the BPL (below poverty line) category.
They were offered appropriate flats made for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) if they could produce their ration card or other appropriate documents, proving that they belong to BPL category.
Upon the closing of the demolition drive, LDA plans to develop a riverfront starting from 'Bakshi Ka Talab', at Dashauli village, considered the river’s origin. It will also include interlinking the ponds.
Published 20 June 2024, 17:41 IST