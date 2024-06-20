Over 1,200 illegal structures razed on Lucknow's Kukrail riverbank

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in the Akbar Nagar to undertake the Kukrail river beautification and rejuvenation project.

According to a report in India Today, more than 1,200 illegal structures were razed to the ground in the demolition drive.

Last year LDA told the Allahabad High Court that illegal encroachments had cropped up on the banks of river Kukrail.

It said all the sewage lines of the slum drained into the Kukrail water channel, which flows into the river Gomti and cited the need to keep the channel clean.

The Indian Express reported that the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government faced hurdles in the form of litigations by the residents in the Allahabad High Court as well as in the Supreme Court.