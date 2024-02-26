PM Modi to inaugurate Lucknow ring road in March, says Rajnath Singh

"A ring road of 104 km is going on. It will be completed in the next three to four days and PM Modi will inaugurate it in the second week of March, when he will launch several projects for the country," Singh said.

The minister said, "In today's programme, UP projects worth about Rs 1,876 crore are being inaugurated or foundation stones (are being) laid for them. It included the Gomti Nagar railway station project that is worth Rs 378 crore. This is a matter of pride for all of us."

Citing his busy schedule, the defence minister reiterated, "I have decided that this is my parliamentary constituency and I would like to stay for a short time and witness the event with my own eyes."

Congratulating the officers and employees who were part of the project, Singh said, "In the construction of Gomti Nagar railway station, besides money, the welfare of our employee brothers, labourer brothers and the people who have shed their sweat is paramount."