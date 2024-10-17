Home
PM Modi to launch projects in Varanasi on Sunday

Multi-layer security arrangements are being put in place for the PM's visit during which he will also address two public gatherings.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:38 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra Modi

