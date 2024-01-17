Pre-consecration rituals shift to Ram temple complex, Ram Lalla idol to be brought inside temple

Anil Mishra also conducted the 'Prayashchit Puja' (atonement), during which he sought forgiveness from Ram Lalla. This was done because he believed the idol might have experienced pain during its construction with the use of a hammer and other tools.

The priests also stated that the rituals would now be performed inside the Ram Temple complex. They had started at the Vivek Shrishti Ashram in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple, the new idol of the Ram Lalla will be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Temple on Thursday.

The priests specified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would serve as the chief 'yajamana' during the ceremony, following strict rituals for three days leading up to the consecration ceremony.

Starting from Friday, Modi is scheduled to sleep on a wooden cot, opting for a blanket over a mattress. His diet during these three days will consist solely of fruits. On Monday, the day of the consecration ceremony, he plans to observe a complete fast.

Additionally, the prime minister intends to pay homage to the idol of 'Jatayu,' who according to the Ramayana was the king of vultures and had valiantly fought Ravana, the demon king, while the latter was taking Sita to Lanka after abducting her but died in the battle.