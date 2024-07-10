Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in UP's Unnao road accident

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Jojikot village in Unnao.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 08:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Jojikot village in Unnao.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 08:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDroupadi MurmuRoad accidentUnnaocondolences

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT