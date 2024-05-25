Priest booked for placing camera in women's bathroom in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad(UP): Police have booked a priest of a temple for allegedly putting up a camera over a roofless women's bathroom here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the said temple is located adjacent to the Muradnagar Ganga canal. People usually offer prayers after taking a dip in the canal.

The matter came to light when a woman who went to the temple with her daughter on May 21 noticed a CCTV camera pointed at the roofless bathroom, police said.