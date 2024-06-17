Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Five traditional recipes for a festive feast on Bakrid

Eid-Ul-Adha, or Bakrid, is a time for family, gratitude and delicious food. The festival brings together loved ones to celebrate and feast on various traditional dishes. Here we list five traditional dishes that will make your Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations memorable.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 06:38 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 06:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Biryani, the unique blend of meat and rice, is one of the most preferred dishes on Eid. Biryani can be of any type — chicken, mutton, beef, fish, egg or veg. The meat of the sacrificed animal is used to prepare a side dish and is considered sacred.

Biryani, the unique blend of meat and rice, is one of the most preferred dishes on Eid. Biryani can be of any type — chicken, mutton, beef, fish, egg or veg. The meat of the sacrificed animal is used to prepare a side dish and is considered sacred.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Kebabs are essential part of Bakrid meal and are deliciously smoky and flavourful. Whether seekh kebabs, shami kebabs, or chapli kebabs, these spiced meat patties are served hot with green chutney and onions.

Kebabs are essential part of Bakrid meal and are deliciously smoky and flavourful. Whether seekh kebabs, shami kebabs, or chapli kebabs, these spiced meat patties are served hot with green chutney and onions.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Kheer is a crucial part of a Bakrid feast. This sweet dish is prepared with vermicelli and dry fruits. While it is mostly prepared in liquid form, in some places the dry version is preferred.

Kheer is a crucial part of a Bakrid feast. This sweet dish is prepared with vermicelli and dry fruits. While it is mostly prepared in liquid form, in some places the dry version is preferred.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Nihari is a slow-cooked stew, traditionally made with beef or mutton. Known for its deep, rich flavours, it’s often enjoyed as a hearty breakfast or brunch on Eid morning.

Nihari is a slow-cooked stew, traditionally made with beef or mutton. Known for its deep, rich flavours, it’s often enjoyed as a hearty breakfast or brunch on Eid morning.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Haleem is a slow-cooked dish made with wheat, barley, meat (usually mutton), and lentils. It’s a comforting and hearty meal that is often enjoyed during Eid celebrations.

Haleem is a slow-cooked dish made with wheat, barley, meat (usually mutton), and lentils. It’s a comforting and hearty meal that is often enjoyed during Eid celebrations.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 06:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsEidFood

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT