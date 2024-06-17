Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Five traditional recipes for a festive feast on Bakrid

Biryani, the unique blend of meat and rice, is one of the most preferred dishes on Eid. Biryani can be of any type — chicken, mutton, beef, fish, egg or veg. The meat of the sacrificed animal is used to prepare a side dish and is considered sacred.
Kebabs are essential part of Bakrid meal and are deliciously smoky and flavourful. Whether seekh kebabs, shami kebabs, or chapli kebabs, these spiced meat patties are served hot with green chutney and onions.
Kheer is a crucial part of a Bakrid feast. This sweet dish is prepared with vermicelli and dry fruits. While it is mostly prepared in liquid form, in some places the dry version is preferred.
Nihari is a slow-cooked stew, traditionally made with beef or mutton. Known for its deep, rich flavours, it’s often enjoyed as a hearty breakfast or brunch on Eid morning.
Haleem is a slow-cooked dish made with wheat, barley, meat (usually mutton), and lentils. It’s a comforting and hearty meal that is often enjoyed during Eid celebrations.
Published 17 June 2024, 06:38 IST