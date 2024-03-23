Railway employees push train coach after malfunction in UP's Amethi

Sharing the video, the SP chief in a post on X slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said, "Call the Railway minister immediately, get him to push as well."

He added, "It seems that BJP's double engine government did not get fuel from the electoral bonds today, that is why people are forced to push at Nihalgarh crossing in Amethi."

The Congress in a post on X said "There was a promise of a bullet train, now the train also has to be pushed. Every sector has been destroyed under the Modi government, and railways have suffered a lot."