Rape accused arrested by Hisar Police after eight years

Hisar police Monday said they have arrested Pradeep, a resident of Katahara in Uttar Pradesh, from Moti Bagh, Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 15:27 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 15:27 IST

Hisar: A man accused in an eight-year-old rape case of a minor girl was arrested, police said on Monday.

Hisar police Monday said they have arrested Pradeep, a resident of Katahara in Uttar Pradesh, from Moti Bagh, Delhi.

The man had raped a minor girl with the help of an accomplice in 2016 and had been absconding since then, they said.

Women police station in-charge Sub-Inspector Seema said that he and his accomplice raped a 13-year-old girl. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the law on August 12, 2016. On Monday he was arrested from Delhi, she said.

She said that the accused was produced before a court in Hisar on Monday and has been taken on two-day police remand for further interrogation.

The search for the second accused in the rape case is still going on, she said.

Published 01 July 2024, 15:27 IST
