Removal of Sai Baba statues from temples: Hindu outfit chief detained

Ajay Sharma, the chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, was detained on Wednesday night after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples here on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 05:41 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 05:41 IST
