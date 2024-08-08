Roof collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh leave eight injured

Etah, Uttar Pradesh: Eight persons were injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse in the city, police said on Thursday.
The first incident took place in village Mahanamai in Jalesar area, where a roof collapse left five persons injured.
They were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two was stated to be critical.
In another incident in Dalelpur village, three women were injured when a roof collapsed The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Published 08 August 2024, 09:44 IST