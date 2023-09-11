Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sadhu found dead in well in UP's Bhadohi

Last Updated 10 September 2023, 19:14 IST

Police on Sunday found a sadhu's body inside a well in Kotwali area of Bhadohi city, an official said.

The sadhu turned out to be a 60-year-old Nand Lal Maurya, a resident of Gyanpur area of the district, Circle Officer (CO) Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Pandey said.

Maurya had been living in a temple at Jamunipur Athagawa in Modh Chowki area for many years.

His body was spotted when some people went to the well in the morning to fetch water for the temple, he said.

Pandey said that the body has been sent for post mortem and further action is being taken.

(Published 10 September 2023, 19:14 IST)
