<p>Lucknow: Days after senior BJP leader and controversial party legislator Sangeet Som branded Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan </a>a ‘traitor for buying a Bangladeshi cricketer for his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> team, a saffron leader declared a cash reward of Rs one lakh to whosoever chopped his tongue.</p><p>Mira Thakur, who was the president of the Agra district unit of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Mathura on Thursday.</p>.BJP leader calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor’ for picking Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR.<p>Rathore also blackened SRK’s posters and hit them with sandals to register her protest against the inclusion of Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rehman in his IPL franchise.</p><p>‘’Our Hindu brothers are being burnt alive in Bangladesh and he (SRK) is buying players from there……we'll not allow it,’’ she said.</p>.'If overseas player is in IPL, it is because rules allow it': Priyank Kharge on row over KKR buying Bangladeshi player.<p>Several seers from Ayodhya and other places also slammed the Bollywood star including Rehman in his IPL team.</p><p>‘’The BCCI will take a decision but the Bangladeshi cricketers should raise the issue of security of the Hindus there,’’ prominent ‘kathavachak’ Dhirendra Shastri said.</p>.<p>Prominent seer Swami Rambhadracharya also slammed SRK. ‘’He is no hero and he has no character,’’ the seer said in Nagpur.</p>.Hindu seer Rambhadracharya slams Shah Rukh Khan over his IPL team signing Bangladeshi cricketer.<p>All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Shahrukh Khan’s fame was because of the people of the country. ‘’He should respect the feelings of the people,’’ the Mahant said.</p><p>Another seer Dinesh Falahari Maharaj on Friday wrote a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi demanding seizure of Khan’s properties and said that he (SRK) should be sent to Bangladesh.</p><p>Som had said that Shahrukh Khan should leave the country as he had no ‘right’ to live here.</p><p>‘’There is no dearth of traitors in the country ... .they must be acted against else they will continue to defame and humiliate the nation,’’ the BJP leader had said.</p>