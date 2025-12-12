Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Second anniversary of Ram temple's consecration to be celebrated on December 31

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to attend the December 31 ceremony as chief guests, the Trust officials said.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 12:38 IST
India NewsAyodhyaRam Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us