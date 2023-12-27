JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Several injured in pile-up on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida amid fog

The incident took place on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area. No person suffered fatal injury in the incident, while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 06:30 IST

Noida: Several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog, police officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

"No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

The officer said most of the damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement resumed on the stretch.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.

There was no comment yet from the officials concerned whether the the barricades caused the road crash.

Earlier this month, the upper speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 km per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog. The speed limitation was started on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.

(Published 27 December 2023, 06:30 IST)
