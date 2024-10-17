Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Shahi Idgah dispute: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on Muslim side's recall plea

When the matter was taken up, senior advocate Tasneem Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, submitted that because of consolidation of the suits, their right to oppose all cases will be deprived.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 19:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 19:05 IST
India NewsAllahabad High CourtShahi Idgah Mosque

Follow us on :

Follow Us