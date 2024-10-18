Home
Shivaji statue collapse: Fabricator arrested in Uttar Pradesh; used substandard material, say police

Fabricator Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, had used substandard material while shaping the 35-foot-tall statue of the Maratha warrior king.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:26 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 07:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMaharashtraChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

