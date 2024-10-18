Shivaji statue collapse: Fabricator arrested in Uttar Pradesh; used substandard material, say police

<p>Mumbai: Police have arrested a fabricator of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that recently collapsed at a fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, triggering a huge political row, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Fabricator Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, had used substandard material while shaping the 35-foot-tall statue of the Maratha warrior king, he said.</p>.<p>A resident of Mirzapur in UP, Yadav was taken into custody on Thursday after his role in the statue collapse came to light, the official said.</p>.<p>Yadav had been tasked with creating the Shivaji statue by welding separate parts, he said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BMC removes 7,389 banners, hoardings in 48 hours.<p>Police said the fabricator used inferior material to form the structure and did not join the parts properly through welding.</p>.<p>During a technical analysis, it was found that the collapsed steel statue had rusted in some places, indicating the use of low-quality material, he said.</p>.<p>After his role in the case was established, Yadav was also made an accused and was subsequently placed under arrest on Thursday. He was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody for three days, the official said.</p>.<p>The statue of the 17th-century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district on December 4 (Navy Day) last year, collapsed on August 26 amid strong winds.</p>.<p>The statue’s sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte and consultant Chetan Patil were later arrested.</p>