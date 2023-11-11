JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Shop catches fire in Prayagraj, 3 rushed to hospital

Prima facie, it seems the fire was triggered by a short-circuit, the fire department said.
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 07:45 IST

Follow Us

Prayagraj: Three people were rushed to a hospital with burn injuries after a three-storey shop-cum-house caught fire here in Bahadurganj locality under Mutthiganj Police Station on Saturday, an officer said.

Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said firemen rescued three persons from the building.

The shop was located on the ground floor, with a residence on its first floor, he said.

Prima facie, it seems the fire was triggered by a short-circuit, the fire department said.

Firemen were still trying to douse the blaze which spread to few other shops.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 November 2023, 07:45 IST)
Uttar PradeshFirePrayagraj

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT