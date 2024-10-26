Home
uttar pradesh

SI, village head booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting people celebrating I-Day in UP village

They allegedly beat up the people in the procession, drove them away and vandalised the venue built for the celebrations, the SHO added.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 20:22 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 20:22 IST
India NewsCrimeUttra Pradesh

