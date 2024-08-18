SP leaders consider it their life's goal to prove every rapist, criminal innocent: Adityanath

Ayodhya/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged the opposition Samajwadi Party consider it "their life's goal to prove every rapist and criminal innocent" and asserted that it would not be possible in the state.

In his address at an event at Kumarganj in Ayodhya, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to empower women across the country through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' drive and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.