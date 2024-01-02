JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Stopped from selling house, alcoholic man kills self in UP

The victim had already sold his tractor and land and was on the verge of selling his only left asset, the house.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 15:54 IST

Shahjahanpur (UP): A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself following a dispute with his family members over selling his house, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said, the deceased, a resident of Ghusgawan village under the Nigohi police station, was an alcoholic and had already sold his land and tractor.

He was now selling the lone asset that he was left with, his house, which was being opposed by his wife and children, Jaiswal said.

It was because of the dispute over the issue that he shot himself with a pistol on Tuesday morning, the ASP said.

(Published 02 January 2024, 15:54 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicidealcoholism

