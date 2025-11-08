<p>Lucknow: Allegedly denied permission to appear in the examination and humiliated in front of others over non-payment of fee, an undergraduate student set himself ablaze inside the college campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.</p><p>According to the reports, the student, identified as Ujjwal Rana, a resident of Budhana area in the district, suffered 0 per cent burns and was admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.</p>.Uttar Pradesh cops take shoes as bribe.<p>In his statement recorded at the hospital, Ujjwal said that he was ‘humiliated’ and ‘abused’ by the principal of the college when he approached him with the request to allow him to take the exams.</p><p>‘’The principal said that he was not running a charity organisation and that he didn’t care if I die by suicide,’’ Ujjwal said. A video containing his purported statement went viral on social media.</p><p>Reports said that Ujjwal came to the college on Friday and poured some inflammable material on himself and set himself ablaze inside a classroom on Friday.</p><p>Other students managed to douse the flames and rushed him to the hospital where he was battling for life.</p><p>The college principal, however, refuted the allegations and said that Ujjwal was not humiliated nor was abused.</p><p>Police said that an investigation would be conducted into the matter and that they were collecting CCTV footage. Action would be taken after the investigation, the police said.</p>