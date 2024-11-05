Supreme Court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case again in two weeks

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday posted the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute after two weeks. </p><p>The bench ordered the matter to be relisted then, to hear the mosque committee's pleas challenging Allahabad High Court's order upholding the maintainability of suits filed by the Hindu side, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1853674707809337447">reported</a>.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court has asked the parties to file a written synopsis of the case.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>