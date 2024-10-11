Teenage girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested

<p>Banda (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men here when she was returning home from a fair, police said on Friday. The two accused have been arrested.</p>.<p>The girl had gone to the fair in a neighbouring village with her elder sister on October 7. While the sisters were returning home in the evening, the accused -- Aavesh and Mujibur Rahman -- stopped her, forcibly made her sit in their car and took her to an unknown place where they raped her, Station House Officer, Pailani police station, Inspector Anand Kumar said.</p>.<p>The accused also allegedly pressured her to change her religion. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached home the next morning, the SHO said.</p>.Pune cops arrest one suspect in gangrape case; search on for two others.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, an FIR was lodged in the matter and the girl's medical examination was done, he said.</p>.<p>Kumar said the two accused were arrested on Friday and produced before a court, which sent them to jail.</p>