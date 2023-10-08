There is no reason India cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention, said, "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ramlala will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January."

He went on to add, "If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu."

As Adityanath made the remark, the entire auditorium rang out with thunderous applause, according to the statement.