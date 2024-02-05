JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

This budget will lay foundation of 'Ramrajya' in new UP: Yogi Adityanath

The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 07:06 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of "Ramrajya" in new Uttar Pradesh.

"Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me. The 'paperless' budget presented by him in the House will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in the new Uttar Pradesh. Jai Shri Ram," Chief Minister posted on X.

The state's budget is to be presented in the assembly on Monday.

The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 07:06 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT