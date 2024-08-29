Three injured in cracker factory blast in UP's Unnao, no casualties

The blast caused the two storey building to collapse and rescue efforts are underway to ensure that no one is buried under debris, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred in Karnaipur village of Barasagwar area around 11 am when there was a blast in a two storey building, the SP said.

According to Meena, the cracker factory operating inside the building caught fire and resulted in a blast.

Further investigation is underway, he added.