Two children found dead in UP's Saharanpur, family suspects 'tantric' sacrifice

<p>Saharanpur: Two children were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Deoband area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said Friday.</p>.<p>Their family members claimed the children were killed as part of a Tantric ritual, they added.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Dev (11) and his 9-year-old cousin Mahi had gone to a temple outside their village in Bhayal on Thursday.</p>.Human sacrifice: 'Mentally unsound' man kills 4-yr-old son in Chhattisgarh; arrested.<p>"When they did not return by late night, the family began a search. Around midnight, the children's bodies were found on the roadside, prompting villagers to notify the police," Jain said.</p>.<p>The police, who arrived at the scene with a forensic team, noted that both the bodies showed signs of broken bones, indicating possibility of a road accident.</p>.<p>Their remains have been sent for a postmortem, Jain said.</p>.<p>However, the incident has stirred anger among the villagers, who blocked the Deoband-Nanota road, alleging that the cousins were killed as part of a Tantric ritual.</p>.<p>Local authorities assured the villagers of a thorough investigation into the incident.</p>