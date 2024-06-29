Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two dead, six hurt as van overturns in UP's Maharajganj

The group was travelling to Siddharth Nagar late on Friday to harvest mangoes when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 07:04 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Maharajganj: Two men died and six were injured when their pick-up van overturned near the Babhnauli Jangal village in the Paniyara of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The group was travelling to Siddharth Nagar late on Friday to harvest mangoes when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The victims -- Riyasat Ali (45) and Piyush Yadav (22) -- were residents of Deoria, Paniyara SHO Nirbhay Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the six injured people are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2024, 07:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT