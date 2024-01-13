JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two girls on way to coaching class hit by train amid dense fog in UP's Jalaun

The two friends -- Varsha (18) and Kajol (17) -- were trying to cross the Ajnari railway crossing to get to their coaching centres in Orai area when an unknown train hit them, they said.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 08:58 IST

Jalaun: A girl died and another was seriously injured after a train hit them while they were on the way to their coaching centres here, police said on Saturday.

The two friends -- Varsha (18) and Kajol (17) -- were trying to cross the Ajnari railway crossing to get to their coaching centres in Orai area when an unknown train hit them, they said.

Kajol dies on the spot while Varsha received serious injuries, they added.

Police, who were alerted by people living near the railway crossing, reached the spot and sent the seriously injured Varsha to the medical college in Orai and sent Kajol's body for post-mortem.

Principal of the Medical College Dr Rajesh Kumar Maurya said that Varsha has been referred to Kanpur Medical College for further treatment.

(Published 13 January 2024, 08:58 IST)
