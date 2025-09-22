Two held for Kanpur woman's murder; boyfriend clicked selfie with body before dumping it in Yamuna

<p>Kanpur: Kanpur Police on Monday said they have solved the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman here, with her now-arrested boyfriend and his associate revealing that they stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in Yamuna river.</p>.<p>Police said Suraj Kumar Uttam (20) from Fatehpur strangled his girlfriend Akanksha alias Mahi during a heated argument on July 21 after she confronted him over his relationship with another woman.</p>.Teen rapes minor girlfriend in Kanpur after taking her to secluded spot; 2 held.<p>The second girlfriend had allegedly pressured Suraj to end his first relationship, leading to the murder, they said.</p>.<p>According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Kumar, Akanksha, a resident of Sujnipur in Kanpur Dehat district, worked in an eatery on Hamirpur Road. She lived in a rented room in Hanumant Vihar, where the accused frequently visited.</p>.<p>After killing her, Suraj allegedly clicked a selfie with the body before calling his friend Ashish Kumar (21) of Jafrabad for help. The two stuffed the body in a suitcase and threw it in Yamuna river from Chilla bridge, the Additional DCP said.</p>.<p>Suraj then left Akanksha's mobile phone on a train at Kanpur Central station to create false location trails and mislead investigators.</p>.<p>He cleared her belongings from her room, claiming that she has asked him to collect them.</p>.<p>On July 22, the victim's mother Vijayshri lodged a complaint after she received suspicious replies from her daughter's number.</p>.<p>Police initially registered a kidnapping case, but the investigation gained pace after an analysis of the call detail records pointed towards Suraj, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said.</p>.<p>"Through analysis of call records, we successfully solved the murder mystery of Akanksha alias Mahi," he said, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.</p>.<p>Police teams have been deployed in Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Banda to trace and recover the body, he added. </p>