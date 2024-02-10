JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Two killed, 25 injured as tractor-trolley carrying devotees falls into ditch in UP's Hardoi

Last Updated 10 February 2024, 01:56 IST

Hardoi (UP): Two people died and 25 were injured on Friday when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned on the Sitapur road and fell into a ditch in this district, police said.

The accident took place near a Dharam Kanta in Shuklapur village in Beniganj police station area, when the devotees were returning to their homes after attending a Shiva procession, they said.

According to sources, the occupants of the vehicle were returning after attending a religious programme in Birajikheda. The tractor went out of control and fell into the ditch while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle, they said.

Police said Pooja (16) and Anita (30) died on the spot while 25 people comprising men, women and children were injured in the accident.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami and CMO Rohtas Kumar reached the hospital where the injured were admitted.

The DM said the circumstances under which the accident occurred are not known and are being investigated.

The injured said the accident occurred while the driver of the tractor tried to save a stray cattle that came on the road.

(Published 10 February 2024, 01:56 IST)
