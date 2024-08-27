Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two men rape 16-yr-old girl in Mathura; FIR lodged

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that on August 11, her daughter had gone to the fields where Akash and Ram of a neighbouring village offered her a cold drink laced with sedative and gang-raped her, SHO, Sanjivkant Mishra said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 23:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mathura: Two men were booked on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl here and posting a video of the act on social media, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that on August 11, her daughter had gone to the fields where Akash and Ram of a neighbouring village offered her a cold drink laced with sedative and gang-raped her, SHO, Sanjivkant Mishra said.

The duo also made a video of the act and posted it on the social media, Mishra said.

Based on the mother's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the duo, who are in their early twenties, and the police are trying to arrest them, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2024, 23:55 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshmathurasexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT