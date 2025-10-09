Menu
Two scooter explosions rock Kanpur market, 8 injured

The blasts occurred around 7:30 pm in the crowded Moolganj area. The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 02:02 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 02:02 IST
India NewsKanpur

