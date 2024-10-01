Home
Two teenage girls die after being hit by train in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

According to police, Rani (15) and Poonam (16), residents of Dalit Basti of Kasaipur village, had gone to graze goats.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 23:19 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 23:19 IST
