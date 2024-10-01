Two teenage girls die after being hit by train in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

<p>Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Two teenage girls died on Monday after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Varanasi route, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened on rail tracks within the Chanda police station limits in Sultanpur district.</p>.<p>According to police, Rani (15) and Poonam (16), residents of Dalit Basti of Kasaipur village, had gone to graze goats.</p>.No intermediary allowed to publish name, photo of victim in R G Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court.<p>After leaving the village, the girls went near the railway track and were fatally hit by a train.</p>.<p>Chanda police station SHO Ravindra Singh said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>Rani was a student of Class 9, while Poonam was a student of class 10.</p>