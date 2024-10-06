Home
uttar pradesh

Unidentified woman's body found in sack in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Prima facie, it appeared to be a murder case as marks have been found around her neck.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 08:27 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 08:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeGonda

