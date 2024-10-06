Unidentified woman's body found in sack in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

<p>Gonda, UP: The dead body of an unidentified 20-year-old woman was found in a sack on the road in Katra Bazar police station area here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The body was found in Selhari village on the road going towards Manshapurwa, said Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal.</p>.Unidentified woman's body found in field in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.<p>Senior officials and forensic teams have reached the spot and the body is being sent for the post-mortem examination, he added.</p>.<p>Prima facie, it appeared to be a murder case as marks have been found around her neck. It is suspected that the body was brought here on some vehicle and dumped, the senior police official said.</p>.<p>The pictures of the woman are being circulated on the social media for her identification. A detailed probe is on into the matter, he added.</p>